Trump dismisses Gorsuch criticism of judicial attacks

President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to attack a Democratic senator for spilling the beans about his private conversation with Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. During a meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Gorsuch said he found Trump’s recent criticism of federal judges “demoralizing” and “disheartening.” Trump has gone after a district court judge for halting his executive order on immigration and appeals court judges for questioning his authority and motivation during oral arguments in the case Tuesday. A member of the Supreme Court nomination team who sat in on the meeting with Blumenthal confirmed Gorsuch’s remarks, prompting speculation Trump might retaliate by withdrawing the judge’s nomination. But so far, the president is focusing his frustration on Blumenthal. “Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie), now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?” Trump tweeted.