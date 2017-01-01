Trump adviser chastised for brand promotion

The White House said it counseled adviser Kellyanne Conway after she promoted Ivanka Trump’s fashion line during a Fox News appearance. Conway’s comments followed President Donald Trump’s criticism this week of retailer Nordstrom for discontinuing his daughter’s clothing line. Nordstrom said it made the decision based on business, not politics, but Trump tweeted the store was being unfair. In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Conway urged people to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff,” and said she was giving the brand “a free commercial here.” Government ethics rules preclude employees from endorsing products, though the rules do not apply to the president or vice president. House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, called on the White House to do more than counsel Conway, saying he planned to ask the Office of Government Ethics to review the matter.