Senate confirms Scott Pruitt to lead EPA

The Senate today confirmed Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) amid calls by Democrats to delay the vote. On Thursday, a state judge in Oklahoma ordered Pruitt to release thousands of emails he exchanged with oil and gas executives. Senate Democrats pushed to delay the confirmation vote until after the emails are released on Tuesday, keeping the Senate in session through Thursday night with speeches opposing his confirmation. But Republicans successfully pushed a 52-46 confirmation vote this afternoon. One Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, voted against him, and two Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, voted in support. Environmental groups strongly opposed Pruitt, fearing he will roll back EPA enforcement—he filed 14 lawsuits as attorney general challenging EPA regulations. But supporters say he will strike a needed balance between the environment and the economy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.