Senate confirms Jeff Sessions as attorney general

In a near-party line vote Wednesday night, the U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s choice for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., 52-47. Sessions, who is still an active member of the Senate, voted present and one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, broke ranks and voted in the affirmative. The vote capped weeks of contentious debate over Sessions, who Democrats criticized for what they perceive as a bad record on civil rights and immigration and for his unwavering support of Trump during the 2016 presidential race. Republicans praised the senator from Alabama for his integrity, honesty, and commitment to justice. “He’s honest. He’s fair. He’s been a friend to many of us, on both sides of the aisle,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said. “It’s been tough to watch all this good man has been put through in recent weeks. This is a well-qualified colleague with a deep reverence for the law. He believes strongly in the equal application of it to everyone.” Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley, a Republican, is expected to name a replacement for Sessions’ Senate seat as early as tomorrow. Among the six known finalists are state Attorney General Luther Strange and U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt.