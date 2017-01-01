Senate approves three more Trump Cabinet picks

The Senate has approved three more members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, with very different levels of support. Linda McMahon won wide bipartisan approval this morning for the 81-19 vote confirming her appointment to head the Small Business Administration. McMahon was the former chief executive officer at WWE and a longtime friend of the president. She ran unsuccessfully for the Senate in 2010 and 2012, but both her Democratic opponents from Connecticut—Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy—endorsed her nomination. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin did not enjoy the same bipartisan support. Only one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, joined 52 Republicans on Monday to approve Mnuchin’s appointment as Treasury Department secretary. Democrats accused Mnuchin of running a “foreclosure machine” at the bank he bought during the 2008 housing crisis. Mnuchin, a former top executive at Goldman Sachs, served as the Trump campaign’s finance chairman and is expected to lead efforts to overhaul the nation’s tax code. Trump pledged to unveil his plan in the coming weeks. In another vote Monday night, the Senate unanimously approved David Shulkin to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.