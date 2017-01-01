Russia’s UN ambassador dies suddenly in New York

The Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly today in New York. He was 64. Churkin was in his office when he became ill. He died after being transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center. Russian officials said the cause of death isn’t immediately clear. Churkin served as Russia’s UN ambassador for about 10 years and was known for his acute wit and sharp repartee with his Western counterparts. His fellow diplomats expressed shock at the news. Britain’s UN ambassador, Matthew Rycroft, called Churkin “a diplomatic giant and wonderful character,” and declared himself “absolutely devastated.” Before coming to New York, Churkin served as Russia’s ambassador at large and as his country’s foreign ministry spokesman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.