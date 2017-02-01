Ross confirmed as commerce secretary

The U.S. Senate confirmed billionaire Wilbur Ross as President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary tonight, approving his nomination with a 72-27 vote. Unlike most of Trump’s other Cabinet picks, Ross enjoyed relatively little acrimony in his confirmation hearing, earning praise from both sides of the aisle. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., criticized Ross for ties to Russia and his management of a mortgage lender during the housing crisis—favorite attack strategies used against several other Cabinet nominees. But former commerce secretaries praised his business experience and mastery of the issues involved in managing the nation’s commerce. Ross promised to re-do the North American Free Trade Agreement, one of Trump’s campaign promises. As part of his confirmation process, Ross pledged to divest himself of investments and companies that might interfere with his new government post. Ross is worth an estimated $2.9 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.