Rory Feek stands out at Grammy Awards

Though he didn’t get as many morning headlines as Beyoncé, who performed in a golden crown, or Adele, who messed up the beginning of her George Michael tribute, country singer Rory Feek delivered one of the most meaningful moments at Sunday’s Grammy Awards. Feek accepted the award for best roots gospel album for Sunday for Hymns That Are Important to Us, the last album he recorded with his late wife, Joey. “Right as the album came out, we watched the Grammys together and she said, ‘If we get nominated next year, you have to promise me that you’ll go,’” Rory said. Joey died in March 2016 after a two-year battle with cervical cancer. The night’s major winners included Adele, who won song and record of the year for “Hello” and album of the year for 25, and David Bowie, whose album Blackstar released just before his death last year. The Grammy for best new artist went to Chance the Rapper, who in his abbreviated acceptance speech shouted over the get-off-the-stage music, “Glory be to God. I claim the victory in the name of the Lord!”