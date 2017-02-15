Remote control

A popcorn thriller film released in June 1994 might give some sense of the challenges facing the Trump administration. In Speed, starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, a ransom-seeking terrorist has placed a bomb on a bus that goes fast over Los Angeles freeways. (“Fast” now seems like a mythical tale.) The bomb activates as the bus gets to 50 mph, and from then on will detonate if bus speed drops below 50.

Five months after the movie’s release, Republicans gained a majority in the House of Representatives for the first time in 40 years. Bill Clinton acknowledged the result by saying “the era of big government is over.” Sure. In 1771 Jean-Louis de Lolme wrote in The Constitution of England that Parliament had too much power: It could “do everything but make a woman a man and a man a woman.” Now, gargantuan government in Washington tries to accomplish even that.

Another indication of trouble: Our national debt has quadrupled and is close to $20 trillion, which is more than our gross domestic product. Fiscally, we’re going faster and faster along a slaveway and can choose between accelerating to a crackup or finding a way to slow down without detonation. And, we’re not in La La Land: Bus passengers turned into hostages in Speed face death, yet panic is minimal, while in today’s reality the passengers are attacking each other.

The great 1971 song “American Pie” includes a line, “February made me shiver, with every paper I’d deliver.” February 2017 began with news from the University of California, Berkeley, where the free speech movement started a half-century ago: “150 black-clad anti-fascist radicals” (Rolling Stone’s description) lit fires, smashed windows, and hurled Molotov cocktails to prevent a visitor from speaking. A week later in the U.S. Senate, formerly a center of civility, one senator called another a racist and received an enforced timeout that she used to raise big bucks.

What’s a way out of this morass? In the movie, Reeves finds a way to off-load the hostages onto another bus. In real life, we need to grasp the wisdom of Abraham Kuyper, the editor-theologian who was prime minister of the Netherlands from 1901 to 1905: Centralized power in Amsterdam (and Washington more so) “destroys the natural divisions that give a nation vitality and … begets a slow process of dissolution that cannot but end in the demoralization of government and people alike.”

How do we off-load to the states much of the power that Washington has wrongly accreted? My suggestion: one step at a time, with change that is sustainable. The federal government is rightly in charge of foreign policy, military defense, and a few other things. Beyond that, we should decentralize, letting states decide which welfare and healthcare programs they want. Kuyper also laid out what Christians should lobby for: Government must not obstruct proclamation of the gospel, promote a counter-gospel, or coerce conscience.