Remote control

The likelihood of federal power-seekers choosing to give up power is always slim, but the window of opportunity now might be open a sliver. In 1995 I met with then-Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle and five other Democratic senators who were complaining about proposed “cuts” in welfare spending. My proposal: maintain spending in return for beginning to decentralize. They wouldn’t go for it. Would Democrats now be willing to off-load some programs and start reducing the national debt?
That’s unlikely but possible in the Age of Trump, if Democrats see the government using power against them. One silver lining in the chaotic cloud of refugee policy and other rollouts during the initial days of our new administration: Liberals are learning that executive orders and Senate “nuclear options” are not their friends. Democrats in the short term will fight the imperial presidency that they applauded when Barack Obama was in the White House, and maybe gain some long-term learning in the process.
That’s probably too hopeful, but something to pray for. We might also pray that Washingtonians (and all of us) take to heart this suggestion from Puritan author Jeremiah Burroughs: “If you hear others report this or that ill of you, and your hearts are dejected because you think you suffer in your name, your hearts were inordinately set on your name and reputation.” In the Old Testament, David reacted properly to Shimei, who cursed him, threw stones at him, and flung dust at him—because David discerned that Shimei actually was God’s instrument.
I’ve been to many East Coast wine-and-cheese parties where journalists whine and share cheesy complaints—but we’re all better off when we listen to criticism. Of course, David in his last words instructed son Solomon to bring Shimei’s “gray head down with blood,” and Solomon made that happen.