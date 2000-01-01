A great divide
Generational differences over the Trump presidency show, at their root, a changing view of America
After fulfilling major campaign promises regarding abortion and the Supreme Court, will President Trump stand up for religious liberty?
Years of suffering and violence led to the creation of South Sudan in 2011. Now more fighting threatens to kill it. The story of how a young republic escaped Christian persecution, then quickly devolved into civil war, is an ongoing drama marked by danger
Somali refugee resettlement stirs passions in a small town, with many watching Europe’s cautionary tale
