Theresa May(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AFP/Getty images)

‘He can lead a protest; I’m running a country.’

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn’s proposal to revoke President Donald Trump’s state visit invitation.

 

 

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

‘What do you think — our country’s so innocent?’

President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox’s Bill O’Reilly, when O’Reilly challenged Trump’s “respect” for Russian President Vladimir Putin. O’Reilly called Putin a “killer.”

 

 

Andrew Harnik/AP

Tim Scott (Andrew Harnik/AP)

‘I just wish that my friends who call themselves liberals would want tolerance for all Americans, including conservative Americans.’

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., during a floor speech about racist remarks directed at him over his support of Jeff Sessions for attorney general. Scott said critics have called him a “house negro” and a “disgrace to the black race.”

 

Andrew Harnik/AP

Tom Cole (Andrew Harnik/AP)

‘I don’t think you can do infrastructure; raise defense spending; do a tax cut; keep Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security just as they are; and balance the budget. It’s just not possible.’

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., a member of the House Budget Committee, on the tension between President Trump’s agenda and Republicans’ long-time plans to deal with deficits.

 

Handout

Kevin Shinkwin (Handout)

‘If we were animals, perhaps we might qualify for protection as an endangered species. But we are only human beings with disabilities, so we do not.’

Lord Kevin Shinkwin, who is a disabled member of the House of Lords, on a legal loophole that allows selective abortions based on disability in the United Kingdom.

 