Quick Takes

Dance-free zoning

Residents of Henryetta, Okla., were looking forward to a local Valentine’s dance this year. That is, until they realized attending the event would be illegal. An obscure town ordinance long on the books forbids dancing within 500 feet of a house of worship—which meant the scheduled dance at Rosie LaVon’s Marketplace wouldn’t be lawful. “It’s never been enforced my entire life,” said Henryetta Mayor Jennifer Clason of the ordinance, according to KTUL. “But I’d never looked at it because it never came up.” While the town police chief confirmed he had no intention of breaking up illegal shindigs, the organizer of the Valentine’s dance canceled the event anyway. That’s largely because the organizer’s husband is the city attorney. “He said his oath is to uphold the law,” Clason explained. The City Council planned to discuss abolishing the ordinance at a February meeting.