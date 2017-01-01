Price confirmed as health secretary

The Senate has confirmed Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., as the next secretary of health and human services. Lawmakers debated late into the night, casting their votes around 2 a.m. today. It was a straight party line vote: 47 Democrats voted no, while all 52 Senate Republicans voted yes. Price is a former orthopedic surgeon who has made healthcare reform a central mission during his 12-plus years on Capitol Hill. As secretary, he will lead the GOP efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

WORLD Radio’s Kent Covington contributed to this report.