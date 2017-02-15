Pledges of protection

WES MODDER became a lieutenant commander and a decorated military chaplain during his 21-year career with the U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy. He deployed multiple times to support the Navy SEALs on high-profile missions, and he earned rave reviews from superiors who praised him for his “charismatic leadership” and “sound judgment.”

That is, until 2014, when the Navy abruptly removed Modder from its promotion list, detached him from his unit, and brought him before a board of inquiry—imperiling his pension and benefits. The reason? Modder had offered Biblical views on sexuality during private counseling sessions, including with his male assistant, whom Modder did not know was married to another man. After a legal battle, Modder avoided being fired and was able to retire from the service last year with an honorable discharge.

“I’ll do everything the military requires of me, but the one thing you can’t touch is my ordination,” said Modder, now senior pastor of Chicago’s Stone Church. “The government is not invited into my conscience.”

Then-candidate Donald Trump heard Modder’s story on the first Monday in October, when Modder, Joe Kennedy—a high-school football coach suspended for engaging in midfield prayers—and others met privately with Trump in Washington, D.C. Modder told me Trump’s pledges to nominate a pro-life Supreme Court justice and protect religious liberty were key reasons he voted for Trump in November.

A few short months later, Trump is promptly fulfilling campaign promises as the nation’s 45th president. He has restored the pro-life Mexico City policy and nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court—drawing effusive praise from social conservatives. But Trump has sent mixed signals on religious liberty: Early indicators and reports of pushback within the administration suggest Trump is taking a less assertive approach to the issue. Among more than a dozen conservative Christian leaders interviewed, most expressed confidence that the president will fulfill his religious liberty promises in due time, yet some acknowledged creeping skepticism.

“I’m still optimistic, but all the way through the election, this was the one issue that was his weak point from a Christian conservative perspective,” said Mat Staver, chairman of Liberty Counsel, a Christian legal group. “I think he needs more information and more advisers to give him the lay of the land on this issue.”

RELIGIOUS LIBERTY controversies in recent years apparently helped bring out conservative Christians—and even some working-class Democrats—to the polls in November to cast votes against Hillary Clinton. Two oft-cited examples: the Obama administration’s attempts to force the Little Sisters of the Poor to provide abortifacient drugs in insurance plans and a $135,000 penalty Oregon authorities levied against Christian bakers who declined to participate in a same-sex wedding.

Trump was well-aware of these concerns and repeatedly discussed them in closed-door meetings with Christian leaders. Last September—one week before he met Modder—Trump convened more than 30 evangelical and Catholic influencers for what organizers described as a religious liberty listening session on the 25th floor of Trump Tower. From seats overlooking Central Park, participants sipped Trump brand water bottles in front of nameplates that read like a who’s who list of Trump skeptics: Ryan T. Anderson, Stanley Carlson-Thies, Maggie Gallagher, Jay Richards, John Stonestreet, Mark Tooley, and others.

During a Q&A period with Trump, participants repeatedly tried to secure religious liberty commitments beyond his public statements. Each time, Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress, one of Trump’s top evangelical surrogates, would interject to say the Supreme Court was the most important issue and Trump was right not to distract his attention from it.

Such persistent evasiveness worried many, and those concerns became a reality on Jan. 31. Trump announced he would keep in place a 2014 Obama executive order prohibiting federal contractors from considering sexual orientation or gender identity in hiring or firing decisions. The order includes no religious exemption.

“There’s 17,000 faith-based groups that contract with the federal government,” said Kelly Shackelford, president of First Liberty Institute. “Under Obama, if you didn’t have the right beliefs, you were excluded from working with the government.”

The decision to keep the order unchanged stunned many evangelical leaders, but most blunted their criticism and pointed to a coming executive order on religious freedom. The following day, a White House source leaked a draft of the order to liberal and LGBT groups, sparking vehement opposition from the left and belated support from the right.

The draft order would prohibit federal agencies from taking “adverse action” against persons or organizations based on their religious beliefs. Among other things, the order defines freedom of religion as including all religious practice, not only the freedom to worship; grants relief to Little Sisters of the Poor and other groups that object to providing abortifacient drugs; and guarantees faith-based groups can’t lose their tax-exempt status or accreditation due to their views on marriage or sexuality.

Liberal groups decried the proposal as a license to discriminate, and it became increasingly clear some in the White House agree. Politico reported Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, helped stop an effort to overturn Obama’s 2014 executive order for federal contractors. Observers believe Ivanka and Kushner are also trying to strip the religious liberty order down to language that would only eliminate the Johnson Amendment—a 1950s-era ban on political speech for churches and other 501(c)(3) nonprofits.

“No question there are some competing interests in his administration,” said Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council. Perkins, who has a two-decadelong friendly relationship with Vice President Mike Pence, expressed faith in White House chief of staff Reince Priebus to help balance those competing interests—as he did when he was chairman of the Republican National Committee.