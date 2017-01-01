Pence, Mattis backpedal Trump’s campaign rhetoric

Vice President Mike Pence met with European leaders today to help assuage fears over possible weakening of U.S. support for its traditional Western allies under the Trump administration. Pence told European Union Council President Donald Tusk the United States remained committed to continued cooperation with Europe, through both the EU and NATO. During the election campaign, President Donald Trump called NATO obsolete and cheered Britain’s exit from the 28-member EU. Earlier Monday, another Trump administration official also tried to backpedal his boss’ campaign rhetoric. Defense Secretary James Mattis traveled to Baghdad to assure Iraqi officials the United States did not intend to take the country’s oil without paying for it, something Trump previously suggested as a viable option. While his officials travel around the world playing public relations offense, the president spent the weekend on defense over vague comments he made about a refugee-related incident in Sweden that never happened. During a Friday rally in Florida, Trump mentioned the terror attacks that have plagued Europe in the last few years, adding “look what’s happening last night in Sweden.” The president later said he was referring to something he saw on television.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.