New Orleans, Baton Rouge hit by tornadoes

Tornadoes ripped through southeastern Louisiana overnight, destroying homes and businesses and leaving thousands without power. No deaths were reported in the storm. The worst damage hit the Ninth Ward of New Orleans, an area decimated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Baton Rouge also suffered storm damage. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he was heartbroken to see the Ninth Ward suffering again and promised the state would provide the affected residents with resources to recover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.