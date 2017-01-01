Man shot in suspected terrorist attack at the Louvre

French soldiers shot and wounded a knife-wielding man outside of the Louvre Museum in Paris today in what officials are calling a suspected terror attack. The attacker tried to enter the shopping mall beneath the museum carrying two backpacks. When soldiers told him he could not take the backpacks into the mall, the man shouted “Allahu akbar” and rushed at the soldiers with two machetes. Four soldiers first tried to fight him off, but then opened fire, shooting the attacker five times. Officials have not released details about the attacker’s identity. One soldier had a minor injury. About 1,000 tourists and staff members inside the museum were held in safe areas following the attack. French authorities posted a patrol of about 3,500 military personnel around key sites in Paris in the wake of the 2015 terrorist attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.