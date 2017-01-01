Man charged in shooting death of immigrant

A Kansas man was charged with murder yesterday in the shooting of three men, two of whom immigrated to the United States from India, in a bar Wednesday night. Adam W. Purinton, 51, allegedly yelled “get out of my country” before he opened fire, killing Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and injuring Alok Madasani, 32. Another patron, 24-year-old Ian Grillot, was also shot and injured after he stood up for the men and then tried to intervene. Grillot chased the gunman, hoping to subdue him after he believed his magazine was empty, but miscounted and was shot in the chest. Kuchibhotla and Madasani were engineers for GPS device maker Garmin, which has a customer service center in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Kan. Local police and the FBI are investigating the shooting, but have yet to label it a hate crime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.