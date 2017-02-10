Long way to go

But there’s more. Tulsa deals with her own sense of alienation, having moved in and out of several foster homes. Nathaniel grapples with the guilt he feels for effectively having imprisoned a boy on another planet. Add in a woman astronaut regretting her decision not to have children. And to top it off, Gardner is growing gravely ill (as E.T. did), his frail body unable to withstand the effects of Earth’s stronger gravity.
After the film’s protracted start, an enjoyable middle unfolds. Gardner clomps around clumsily, endearingly experiencing Earth’s wonders. He nearly jumps out of his skin when a horse walks toward him. But the film covers a lot of ground—red and green—in under two hours, barreling through a flimsy, contrived ending.
One positive scene occurs early on when a large-screen sonogram of preborn Gardner is beamed back to NASA headquarters. Nathaniel recognizes the situation for what it is.
“She’s not just an astronaut,” Nathaniel exclaims of Sarah. “She’s a mother now.”
The near absence of explicit language and a single, brief scene of sensuality make for relatively safe viewing that barely merits the PG-13 stamp. But one very unsafe moment deserves mention. Incidental to the plot, it’s no spoiler to reveal that Gardner unsuccessfully—for lack of a better word—attempts to kill himself when his health is severely compromised.
“I couldn’t decide where I was born,” he tells Tulsa, “but I can decide where I die.”
This scene might be reason enough for young viewers—recently exposed to a disturbing trend of teens streaming their suicides live on the internet—to keep some space between themselves and this film.