Long way to go

Fans of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial could argue the 1982 hit serves as inspiration for The Space Between Us. In the new film, however, the stranger to Earth is a human teenager. After arriving from Mars, where he was born and raised, Gardner Elliot (Asa Butterfield) relies on a loyal friend to help him stay one step ahead of the authorities. E.T. succeeded by keeping the story focused on a boy (named Elliott, by the way) and his endangered alien pal, but The Space Between Us distracts with several characters trying to resolve their own issues.

Astronaut Sarah Elliot (Janet Montgomery) leads a mission to East Texas, a NASA settlement nestled into the Martian landscape. During the seven-month space voyage, she discovers she’s pregnant. She gives birth to a baby boy just after landing, but she dies of complications. At NASA headquarters back on Earth, mission director Nathaniel Shepherd (Gary Oldman) orders that the new arrival be kept secret from the public.

Fast-forward 16 years to 2034: Gardner is a tech-savvy teen confined to East Texas, Mars. He has made one clandestine friend, Tulsa (Britt Robertson), a pretty but lonely senior at a Western U.S. high school. They often engage in instantaneous video chats (despite the fact that even when Earth and Mars are at a point closest to each other, signals take more than three minutes to travel between the two planets). Gardner lies to Tulsa, though, telling her that poor health prevents him from leaving his New York City apartment.

Gardner eventually gains permission to travel to Earth. Soon after arriving, he escapes the facility in which he’s supposed to remain. He locates Tulsa, who initially doesn’t believe his confession about his true origins. Still, she agrees to help him find his father, his main purpose for coming to Earth. Young love blossoms, of course, and the film becomes a fairly innocent romance.