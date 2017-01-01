Judge rules against Trump’s travel ban

A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim majority nations. U.S. District Judge James Robart granted a temporary restraining order today at the request of Washington state and Minnesota that’s effective nationwide. It’s not clear how enforcement of the order will proceed. Lawyers for the federal government argued the states don’t have standing to challenge the order and said Congress gave the president authority to make decisions on national security and admitting immigrants. “The state has met its burden in demonstrating immediate and irreparable injury,” Robart said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.