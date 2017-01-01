Iraqi forces advance into western Mosul

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces advanced into western Mosul today, taking control of part of the city’s airport and a sprawling military base. The offensive is the latest push to oust Islamic State (ISIS) militants, who have controlled Mosul since 2014. Iraqi forces retook the eastern half of the city last year. Officials estimate about 750,000 civilians remain in ISIS-controlled areas of Mosul, the group’s last major urban stronghold. To counter the stronger government forces, the militants continue to use crude but effective car bombs and are starting to deploy commercial drones to drop small bombs from the air. While Iraqi forces dig in to retake Mosul, Turkish and Syrian opposition groups are working together to retake ISIS-held territory in northern Syria.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.