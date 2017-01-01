Iran faces new sanctions for missile test

The Trump administration announced today new sanctions against Iran in response to the country’s most recent ballistic missile test. Iran confirmed it fired a ballistic missile Jan. 31, but argued the test did not violate the terms of its nuclear agreement with the United States and other countries because the missile was not designed to carry a nuclear warhead. The sanctions target people and businesses associated with Iran’s ballistic missile programs. President Donald Trump tweeted this morning, “Iran is playing with fire—they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me.” After the United States signed the nuclear deal with Iran, Obama supported some sanctions against Iran for its missile development, terrorism support, and human rights abuses.

