Intelligence chief nominee: Russia probe is top priority

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump’s selection for director of national intelligence said Tuesday it’s clear Russia sought to undermine the 2016 election, and he intends to find out what happened.

“Russia’s assertiveness in global affairs is something I look upon with great concern, which we need to address with eyes wide open and a healthy degree of skepticism,” former Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Coats, 73, entered his confirmation hearing amid heightened tensions between lawmakers, who disagree on how to handle Russia’s meddling. Democrats want a thorough independent investigation, even though Trump has repeatedly downplayed the Kremlin’s involvement. Some Republicans agree on the need for a comprehensive fact-finding mission but others align with Trump and are ready to move on, claiming there’s little evidence worth reviewing.

If confirmed, Coats said unequivocally he will not acquit Russia without ascertaining the facts.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence formed in 2004 in response to the 9/11 terror attacks as a place to gather intelligence from 17 different agencies and provide counsel to the executive branch. Trump nominated Coats for the director’s position Jan. 5, the same day he made headlines for disparaging intelligence accounts of Russian meddling. The next day, then-Director James Clapper released a report stating with high confidence Russia interfered in the U.S. election process with the goal of electing Trump.

Coats said he has not reviewed the classified version of the report but agrees with Clapper’s assessment. But he said he’s still unsure whether Russia succeeded in shifting vote totals with its propaganda.

Since Inauguration Day, reporters have peppered the Trump administration with questions about possible coordination with the Russians, especially scrutinizing the role of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle praised Coats for his qualifications to lead the intelligence community, but Democrats questioned his commitment to remain impartial if the facts implicate the White House.

“My concern at this point is not about your qualifications. My concern is about what environment you’re walking into,” said Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Last week, the Washington Post reported the White House pressured senior officials and lawmakers into calling reporters to downplay stories about contacts between Russia and team Trump.

At a press conference Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., put Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., “on notice” after the Post implicated him. Burr chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee and did not mention his conversations with the White House or ask Coats a single question about Russia during today’s hearing.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the committee’s top Democrat, never called out Burr directly but made it clear the White House should have no role in the Russia probe.

“I will not accept any process that is undermined by political interference,” Warner said.

Both the House and Senate committees on intelligence have started investigations into Russia’s involvement but neither has released findings.

On Monday, House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told reporters he’s seen no evidence to support claims Trump’s associates coordinated with Russia. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the committee’s top Democrat, agreed they have yet to find any implicating data.

But Nunes made it clear he’s not pleased with the rhetoric surrounding the Russia investigation.

“At this time, I want to be very careful that we can’t just go on a witch hunt against Americans because they appear in news stories,” Nunes said.

Most expect Coats to easily pass through the confirmation process as no Senator has publicly pledged to vote against him.