Human Race

Discovered
Archaeologists have uncovered another cave in the Judean desert they believe once housed Dead Sea Scrolls—the first such find in over 60 years. The Dead Sea Scrolls, previously discovered in a series of 11 caves and dated as early as the 3rd century B.C., contain some of the oldest known copies of Biblical texts. In the new cave, the archaeologists found only traces suggesting the onetime existence of Dead Sea manuscripts: a blank scroll, pieces of parchment wrapping, storage jars, and a leather tying string. Scholars from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem said Bedouins probably looted the cave back in the 1950s. But they hope the discovery will lead to more hidden caves, possibly with undiscovered scrolls inside.