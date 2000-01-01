Human Race

Died

Walter Hautzig, whose music saved him from probable death in Nazi-occupied Vienna, died Jan. 30 at age 95. Hautzig, a Jew, had already been arrested and released once by the Nazis when he heard about a man offering auditions for music fellowships to the Jerusalem Conservatory. The fellowships came with exit visas. Hautzig played a Beethoven piano sonata and won a fellowship and trip to Palestine on the spot. Later, Hautzig moved to New York and made his American debut to great applause. He became a cultural ambassador for the United States, performing around the world, including in Japan after World War II and in mainland China after the 1979 thaw in diplomatic relations. Hautzig said the power of music was good for everyone. He did refuse to play for one audience—a segregated music hall in Alabama.