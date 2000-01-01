 Skip to main content

Human Race

Evan Mawarire(Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty Images)

Released

Pastor Evan Mawarire, who challenged the dictator of Zimbabwe, has been set free on bail as he awaits sentence in his native country. Mawarire became a sensation in Zimbabwe after he appeared in an online video draped in the national flag and decrying poverty and corruption in his country. Hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans heeded his call for a national strike, stoking government displeasure. Mawarire fled to America last year, but this February he returned to Zimbabwe and was quickly arrested. Authorities have charged him with subversion and insulting the flag. If convicted, he faces a possible 20-year prison sentence.

 

Casey L. Olson and Oren Gutfeld

Pieces of parchment ­wrapping (Casey L. Olson and Oren Gutfeld)

Discovered

Archaeologists have uncovered another cave in the Judean desert they believe once housed Dead Sea Scrolls—the first such find in over 60 years. The Dead Sea Scrolls, previously discovered in a series of 11 caves and dated as early as the 3rd century B.C., contain some of the oldest known copies of Biblical texts. In the new cave, the archaeologists found only traces suggesting the onetime existence of Dead Sea manuscripts: a blank scroll, pieces of parchment wrapping, storage jars, and a leather tying string. Scholars from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem said Bedouins probably looted the cave back in the 1950s. But they hope the discovery will lead to more hidden caves, possibly with undiscovered scrolls inside.

 

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department via AP

Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

Sentenced

A federal judge has given Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem, an American-born Muslim convert, a 30-year prison sentence for supporting a 2015 Islamic State terror attack in Garland, Texas. In 2015, two friends of Kareem opened fire at a conference that was exhibiting cartoons mocking Muhammad. The two friends were killed in a police shootout, and later authorities discovered Kareem and brought him to trial. Prosecutors argued he had watched jihadist videos with the two shooters, researched travel to join ISIS, and encouraged the Texas attack. Despite Kareem’s denials, a jury convicted him.

 

Handout

Lev Navrozov (Handout)

Died

Lev Navrozov, a Soviet dissident and author, died Jan. 22 at the age of 88. Navrozov grew up in the Soviet Union and became a respected translator. But, in his words, he and his family became unsatisfied with their “senseless existence.” They emigrated to America in 1972 with the help of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society. Navrozov smuggled out his study on the terror campaigns of Lenin and Stalin, publishing it in the United States to mixed reaction: Some hailed him as a great dissident, others called his criticism of Russia excessive. Navrozov, a Russian Orthodox Christian, went on to write conservative pieces for Newsmax and WorldTribune.com.

 

Peter Schaaf

Walter Hautzig (Peter Schaaf)

Died

Walter Hautzig, whose music saved him from probable death in Nazi-occupied Vienna, died Jan. 30 at age 95. Hautzig, a Jew, had already been arrested and released once by the Nazis when he heard about a man offering auditions for music fellowships to the Jerusalem Conservatory. The fellowships came with exit visas. Hautzig played a Beethoven piano sonata and won a fellowship and trip to Palestine on the spot. Later, Hautzig moved to New York and made his American debut to great applause. He became a cultural ambassador for the United States, performing around the world, including in Japan after World War II and in mainland China after the 1979 thaw in diplomatic relations. Hautzig said the power of music was good for everyone. He did refuse to play for one audience—a segregated music hall in Alabama.