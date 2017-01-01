Harward declines national security adviser job offer

Vice Admiral Robert Harward on Thursday turned down President Donald Trump’s offer to be the next national security adviser. Harward would have replaced retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who resigned Monday amid controversy over his conversation with the Russian ambassador about sanctions late last year. Harward, a former Navy SEAL, served on the National Security Council under former President George W. Bush and commissioned the National Counter Terrorism Center. He also served as deputy commander of U.S. Central Command under Gen. James Mattis, now defense secretary. Harward said the decision was “purely a personal issue,” and that after 40 years of military service he is in a unique position to “enjoy some personal time.” He sidestepped questions about whether control over staffing played a role in his decision, deferring to the president for an answer. Trump said today he is considering four other candidates for the position, including acting national security adviser Keith Kellogg.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.