Government complies with injunction against travel ban

The State Department has reversed visa cancellations for some foreigners after a federal judge on Friday blocked President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on refugees and travelers from seven Muslim majority countries. The Department of Homeland Security said it’s no longer directing airlines to keep affected visa-holders off flights bound for the United States as a result of the order. The temporary injunction, issued by U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle, put a stop to enforcement of the travel ban until a court can rule on a lawsuit against it filed by Washington state. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said late Friday that the Justice Department would appeal the order as soon as possible. Trump tweeted in response to the ruling: “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

