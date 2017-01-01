France foils ‘imminent’ ISIS attack

French antiterrorism forces thwarted an “imminent attack” today, arresting four people in southern France and uncovering a makeshift laboratory containing explosives. One of the four individuals in custody is a 16-year-old girl who pledged loyalty to ISIS in a recent online video. The other three are men, ages 20, 26, and 33. Police raided a Montpellier-area home, seizing 2.5 ounces of TATP, a homemade explosive used in the November 2015 attack in Paris and the March 2016 attack in Brussels, both carried out by ISIS extremists. The home also contained acetone, oxygenated water, and sulfuric acid. A police official said one of the individuals in custody was believed to be planning a suicide attack, though the investigation had not uncovered the timing or a target. French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux said the coordinated arrests “thwarted an imminent attack on French soil.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.