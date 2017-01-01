Flynn resigns amid controversy over Russian ties

National security adviser Michael Flynn resigned late last night after days of controversy over his conversations with the Russian ambassador late last year. Flynn at first claimed he did not talk with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about sanctions ordered by the Obama administration in response to Russian meddling in the U.S. election. Vice President Mike Pence vigorously defended Flynn against allegations that he engaged in “freelance foreign policy” before President Donald Trump took office. But on Monday, Flynn admitted he gave Pence “incomplete information” about those conversations. Flynn’s relationship with the Russians helped feed the ongoing narrative about the Trump administration’s ties to Moscow. Flynn, a retired lieutenant general and lifelong Democrat, served as defense intelligence chief during part of the Obama administration. President Barack Obama fired him, allegedly for refusing to follow his bosses’ directives. Flynn claims he was forced out because he wanted to take a stronger stance on Islamic extremism than his fellow administration officials. Flynn became an early Trump supporter, echoing his calls for a crackdown on Middle East terror groups.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.