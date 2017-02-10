Faiths and freedoms

Local officials in Bernards Township, N.J., did not have a happy new year. They had told planners of a proposed mosque that it would need more parking spaces than a church needed, but on New Year’s Eve a federal judge called their decision illegal discrimination on the basis of religion under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act.

The Islamic Society of Basking Ridge and Mohammad Ali Chaudry, who filed the complaint, had received support for their cause by, among others, the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists, the Interfaith Coalition on Mosques, the Unitarian Universalist Legislative Ministry of New Jersey, and the International Mission Board and the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) of the Southern Baptist Convention.

The Southern Baptist Convention? John Wofford, pastor of Armorel Baptist Church of Blytheville, Ark., objected and asked Russell Moore, president of the ERLC, at the denomination’s 2016 annual meeting, how “someone within the Southern Baptist Convention can support the defending of rights for Muslims to construct mosques in the United States when these people threaten our very way of existence as Christians and Americans?”

In his response, Moore emphasized religious liberty and sincere belief. If communities can ban mosques, they can also ban Baptist churches. Moore added: “The answer to Islam is not government power. The answer is the gospel of Jesus Christ and the new birth that comes from that.”

Wofford, in a letter published by the Arkansas Baptist News, pushed back: “Would Jesus Christ stand in a court of law, defending the rights of a false religion to erect mosques, temples or other places of worship which are clearly in violation of the First and Second Commandments of God?”

Moore is not alone in his defense of mosque rights. The National Association of Evangelicals also supported Muslim freedom to build: “The law should be applied fairly to all faiths.” Nor is Wofford alone in his opposition: Dean Haun, pastor of First Baptist Church in Morristown, Tenn., resigned as a trustee of the International Mission Board in protest. A big question: Is it the role of government today to apply the laws of ancient Israel to the religious cafeteria that is America?