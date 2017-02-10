Faiths and freedoms

Blue law squabble
Looking for a beer on a Sunday morning in Bismarck, N.D.? You can quench your thirst at Laughing Sun Brewing Co., which opens at 11:30 a.m. If you need a pair of socks, though, you’ll have to wait. Target opens at noon.
Retailers have no choice: A 2015 law permitting bars to open at 11 a.m. does not apply to them. Some may say shops being closed on Sunday morning gives workers an opportunity to go to church, but the rules frustrate state Rep. Pam Anderson, a Democrat from Fargo: “I’m annoyed that I have to wait until Sunday afternoon to shop.” So Anderson introduced legislation to let North Dakotans shop on Sunday morning, with a few restrictions, such as a ban on vehicle sales.
The North Dakota House approved the bill on Jan. 31—but only by a 48-46 vote—and sent the bill to the North Dakota Senate for consideration.
Christopher T. Dodson, executive director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference, appealed to state and federal rulings to say the issue isn’t religion at all, but rest. The Sunday closing law doesn’t force specific beliefs, nor does it impose a time of worship: “The purpose of the law is to provide a common period of rest and relaxation to the benefit of families and communities.” —J.B.