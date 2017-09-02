Evangelical leaders urge Trump to reconsider refugee order
Immigration | Those who signed open letter say U.S. can’t close its doors to global humanitarian crisis
by Evan Wilt
Posted 2/09/17, 03:20 pm
WASHINGTON—Thousands of evangelical leaders are asking President Donald Trump to reconsider his executive order pausing the United States refugee program and barring travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Christian humanitarian group World Relief published a letter in the Washington Post on Wednesday with signatures from 100 prominent evangelical leaders asking Trump to reassess his decision. Signatories included popular Christian authors Tim Keller, Max Lucado, and Ann Voskamp, as well as church leaders such as Bill Hybels, Eric Costanzo, and Eugene Cho. World Relief opened the letter to other pastors and church staff and this morning delivered it to the White House with more than 3,000 signatures from congregations in all 50 states.
“As Christians, we have a historic call expressed over 2,000 years, to serve the suffering,” the letter states. “We cannot abandon this call now. We live in a dangerous world and affirm the crucial role of government in protecting us from harm and in setting the terms on refugee admissions. However, compassion and security can coexist.”
Trump’s order temporarily stopped all refugees from entering the country for 120 days, barred immigration from Syria indefinitely, and blocked all visitors from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen for the next three months. Trump has called the order necessary to ensure the safety of Americans.
The order currently is on hold while it awaits legal review at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and most analysts expect the Supreme Court eventually will weigh in.
World Relief President Scott Arbeiter told reporters today those fleeing persecution could lose their lives while they wait for the refugee program to restart, assuming the executive order survives its legal challenge and goes back into effect.
“We are closing our doors during the height of the greatest refugee crisis in recorded history,” Arbeiter said.
Some polls suggest most Americans favor Trump’s immigration order. A recent survey from Morning Consult and Politico showed 55 percent of registered voters agree with Trump’s decision. Most support falls along party lines: About half of independents and 82 percent of Republicans back the order, while 65 percent of Democrats oppose it.
And while some U.S. evangelicals rush to show their discontent with Trump’s decision, many believe it’s a necessary precaution.
Evangelist Franklin Graham, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., Southern Baptist pastor Ronnie Floyd, and Family Research Council president Tony Perkins are just a few of the evangelical leaders defending Trump’s order.
Perkins told Fox Business on Wednesday his understanding of the Bible informs his support for delaying refugees coming into the United States.
“The Bible, as it gives instruction on taking care of the stranger, never, never suggests that you are to indiscriminately let people into your country that want to do you harm,” Perkins said. “This is about those countries who have been producing people who want to undermine America, attack America, and we’re simply saying ‘pause this.’”
Graham told the Huffington Post he supports the order for similar reasons.
“We want to love people, we want to be kind to people, we want to be considerate, but we have a country and a country should have order,” he said. “Because of the dangers we see today in this world, we need to be very careful.”
But Catanzaro, pastor of South Tulsa Baptist Church in Tulsa, Okla., suggested a less noble underpinning for Trump’s executive order support: Many hesitate to stand up for refugees because the majority of the oppressed are Muslim.
“We may not say it out loud, but I think many conservative Christians almost believe Muslims deserve their suffering,” Catanzaro said Thursday. “If our security is a priority and they happen to suffer as a result, that’s just collateral damage we can’t avoid.”
World Relief plans to deliver copies of the letter to members of Congress is the coming days.
Evan Wilt
Evan is a reporter for WORLD Digital.
Comments
JerryMPosted: Thu, 02/09/2017 06:15 pm
This is a pause not a slammed door. And perhaps I am wrong, but was there not a hardship exemption in this pause? If so, are these leaders operating with the same "extreme compassion" that is animating so many changes in wider society and the church?
John KloostermanPosted: Thu, 02/09/2017 06:17 pm
Good on them. It is a shame how many Christians are preaching the virtue of "being safe" while so many are starving and dying overseas. Germany is seeing record numbers of their admitted refugees turn to Christ, but Americans' "hands-off" approach is failing to take advantage of a momentous ministring opportunity.
Cyborg3Posted: Thu, 02/09/2017 11:27 pm
Oops reported your comment but didn't mean to! Europe is having all kinds of troubles with the refugees which is not reported!
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/8663/germany-migrants-rape
The responsibility of the government is to punish the evil doer! Part of that responsibility is to protect the borders so the evil doer does not come in and cause evil! I agree with Trumps EO and he takes his responsibilities seriously which should be praised!
Steve SoCalPosted: Thu, 02/09/2017 11:57 pm
Oh good grief! There are so many wonderful American ministries doing fantastic work among the most needy around the world and at home... and many of them are also concerned about safety. The two things are not mutually exclusive. And, by the way, American Christians have been on the forefront of helping resettle tens of thousands of refugees every year since the 1970's, all in Jesus' name and as a witness to His love. I wouldn't call that a"hands-off" approach. And, again, I know for a fact that many of the people most involved in this work also care a lot about safety and security at home.
hawaiicharlesPosted: Thu, 02/09/2017 07:36 pm
I support a review of immigration and entry procedures, but it's frustrating to see the Trump administration having to spend so much political capital to defend his actions. If only he had execised a little more wisdom, a little more patience, and a little more preparation, he might have met with a lot less resistance. The president is making his job harder for himself with his reckless and antagonistic style of leadership. It's as though he didn't learn any lessons from watching his predecessor.
LeeperPosted: Thu, 02/09/2017 08:25 pm
Trump is following thru on his campaign promise. Nice to see. His executive order is a pause to allow security vetting not a ban. Makes so much sense in terrorist countries. Maybe more persecuted Christians will be allowed entry now.
John KloostermanPosted: Thu, 02/09/2017 08:56 pm
I mean, certainly not at the moment. Or for the next four months, apparently. Until the newer, more restrictive system gets adopted so we can let in less refugees overall. Then maybe more Christians will make it through.
Steve SoCalPosted: Thu, 02/09/2017 09:13 pm
I am as interested in assisting genuine refugees as almost anyone else, but I disagree with this open letter by these evangelical leaders.
Firstly, World Relief hardly has an objective voice on this issue, although theirs is one of the loudest. When the order was given they bemoaned the fact that some of their field offices might have to close. Why is that? It's probably because they are so heavily reliant on the money that comes with each refugee that they help to resettle. They should make that fact plain as they lead the parade. It seems that only a few month pause is more than then can handle.
The language they are throwing around that people's lives may be lost is, in the large majority of cases, a complete exaggeration. Yes, it is a disappointment and hardship for many to wait a few months more, but most refugees that I am aware of are in a setting where they have been in process for years already. A few months more won't change very much in most cases. And the hardship should be blamed on Islamic violence and terrorist threats, not on a brief effort to increase security in our refugee program.
Also, I believe these Christian leaders should have sent the message privately to the president to express their views. Why post it publicly in the press? The biggest problem is that they are, perhaps unintentionally, giving support to some particularly un-Christian entities and individuals who are fighting tooth and nail to undermine the new administration in the hopes of advancing progressive, and often immoral, causes.
A friend recently attended one of the airport protests to support refugees. He was shocked upon arrival to see all of the far-left causes that were present at what he thought was a protest to support refugees fleeing persecution and violence.
John KloostermanPosted: Thu, 02/09/2017 11:07 pm
Re: World Relief organization--If the pause is more than World Relief can handle, and the organization goes under, then the resettlement for Christians after the "pause" is over will be that much more difficult and laborious. If anything, it seems that this lends weight to their point.
If I had to guess, I would say the ministers chose to release the message publically because they view it as an important part of their witness. Yes, the government is responsible for caring for its citizens's safety, but the church is responsible for caring for the weak and helpless. This isn't something they can appear to be silent on. The fact that it makes them seem on the side of the leftists should not change that.
joelazcrPosted: Thu, 02/09/2017 10:40 pm
World Relief is one of nine major federal refugee resettlement contractors, paid by the head to place refugees. According to the 2015 financials, 73% of their revenue is from government grants.