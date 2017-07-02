Elderly patients at risk of forced starvation in Oregon
Health | New bill would give family and doctors the ability to withhold food and water without a patient’s consent
by Samantha Gobba
Posted 2/07/17, 10:46 am
Oregon pro-lifers are fighting a bill in their state’s Senate that could allow the starvation or dehydration of patients with dementia or mental illness—without their prior written consent.
S.B. 494, introduced by a judiciary committee, appears at first simply to update the state’s advance directive laws. But it allows a patient’s representative to remove undefined “life-sustaining procedures” if the patient has “a progressive illness,” has stopped talking, and cannot recognize family members.
Patients would no longer need an advance directive, since an authorized guardian, spouse, a majority of their children, their parents, a friend, or if none is available, an attending physician can order the withdrawal of “life-sustaining procedures.”
A spokeswoman for the Senate committee said about 50 people worked on the legislation for the last two years. Authors of the bill did not respond to questions about its content.
“S.B. 494 has as its goal to give surrogates the ability to withdraw food and fluids from Alzheimer’s patients, dementia patients, and mentally ill patients,” Gayle Atteberry, director of Oregon Right to Life, told me. “It does it in very sneaky and crafty ways, but it does it.”
Atteberry said lawmakers kept the bill’s wording intentionally vague in order “to make everything very unclear and subject to whatever the people surrounding the patient want to do.”
The bill removes the definitions of tube feeding, life support, and dementia, along with all references to power of attorney from current Oregon advance directive law. But it leaves the definitions of tube feeding and life support in the advance directive form patients would fill out.
“You can say, ‘I don’t want tube feeding,’ but unless tube feeding is defined in the statute, it’s just words,” Atteberry said.
The bill also leaves room to stop spoon-feeding patients who can and still want to eat, Atteberry said. Last year, Oregon courts considered the case of a man who wanted nursing home workers to stop spoon-feeding his wife, Nora Harris, who had Alzheimer’s. He argued her advance directive against life support included spoon-feeding. A judge disagreed, ruling Oregon law requires nursing home workers to provide assistance with eating, including offering food on utensils.
Alex Schadenberg, director of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, said the bill would not force people to choose death by dehydration, “but it’s so highly suggestive it’s ridiculous.”
Most advance directive forms allow people to choose death by dehydration, he said, but he’s never seen an advance directive bill so focused on withdrawing food and water.
“This is dressed up as a normal advance directive bill, but for some reason, someone has a fetish for dehydration,” he said. ”It’s the priority of this bill to get people to say, ‘yes’ to dehydration. I will tell you that that is the gateway to euthanasia.”
Since death by dehydration, even softened by morphine, is a death prolonged over roughly nine days, he said people will begin “clamoring for death by euthanasia,” which is faster and appears more compassionate: “Who wants to watch Mom dehydrating to death? No one.”
Oregon Right to Life members are working to inform legislators, both Republicans and Democrats, of every facet of the bill. Pro-life senators, Atteberry said, oppose the bill, while even pro-choice senators act surprised at its contents.
“We are hopeful,” Atteberry said. “We are praying. The only one who can really stop this bill is God.”
Samantha Gobba
Samantha is a World Journalism Institute graduate.
My Two CentsPosted: Tue, 02/07/2017 11:26 am
This is so horrifying. There is a fine line between "allowing" natural death by withholding basic sustenance, and an obligation to get out of the way quickly once age sets in.
Janet BPosted: Tue, 02/07/2017 11:47 am
My mom has dementia, so I understand the difficulties of the disease. But I can assure you that the difficulties are more on us children as we care for her.
This bill is designed to alleviate the trouble caused to the caregivers. It promotes selfishness and greed. Make no mistake; the folks who promote this care nothing for the life of the one they are so eager to help to die.
grateful2Posted: Tue, 02/07/2017 05:16 pm
My mother had an advanced directive that said not to insert a nasogastric tube if she was unable to eat. She later got Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and eventually became unable to eat. A stomach tube was suggested to be inserted. She was no longer able to communicate, having lost the ability to move any of her voluntary muscles, but she was still conscious and aware. I am embarassed to admit that I, the one daughter who wasn't involved in her daily care due to living 1,000 miles away, encouraged them not to have the stomach tube inserted. I didn't want her to suffer for a long time in that condition, but my two sisters who were involved in her daily care couldn't imagine withholding sustenance and I'm thankful they did go ahead and have the feeding tube inserted. It would have been wrong to dehydrate her to death. I was able to tell her how sorry I was that I was such a difficult teenager and she was still able to cry and we cried together. Words from her weren't necessary. I knew I was understood. She lived another 7 years or so, finally passing away from pneumonia. She was kept in her own home and had hired caregivers who helped my Dad and at times my sisters care for her. He had purchased Long Term Care Insurance before she got Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and that helped pay for her care. We know where she is and look forward to a glad reunion.
KiwiPosted: Tue, 02/07/2017 06:09 pm
Utterly and totally horrendous. I have witnessed many people starve and dehydrate to death because they were physically unable to swallow. It is incumbent upon us in the command to 'love our neighbours as ourselves' to assist those who are hungry and thirsty, but who cannot speak or remember, to eat and drink. This is what I do everyday for my autistic son when I prepare food for him. This is what I do when I go to work and spend hours each day spooning food into the mouths of those who do not speak, and have forgotten how to use a spoon. I enjoy concocting new flavour mixes of milkshakes and floats for a man who hardly ever speaks, is in his 90s, and does not eat much. He gives me huge grins when I try a new flavour. This is joy, this is a bright spot in his final days. Who knows how long he has left on this earth? He will not dehydrate to death on my watch - I would risk being fired to give him his 'special shakes'. I say this knowing full well that that time will come to all nursing home workers - kill your residents or lose the ability to support your family. There are already so many in the nursing home industry who complain of the hassle and bother of caring for people who need to be spoon fed, and even those who have feeding tubes. Yes, it's hard work, but it is a privilege. I find that even my residents with advanced dementia have great value and worth, I love them, and try to encourage fellow workers to see their value also. I try to get the other workers to take the time to give the residents food and drink when I am not there. They know I am a follower of Jesus, and is a testimony to them.
CmakowskiPosted: Tue, 02/07/2017 10:19 pm
This is stunning! How could anyone even seriously consider starving a patient to death! Or dehydrating one to death! Don't these people understand what those words mean?! So we can't waterboard terrorists because it's torture, but hey, torture away the helpless??!!!
Apparently these people and unborn people have no right to life if someone deems them inconvenient!! Is that going to be the future defense for cold blooded murder?! What? You think that unlikely? Let me ask you this: what's the difference?!