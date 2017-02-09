Dining with a feline twist

Balthazar, a large gray tabby, circles our table. Soon he jumps up and lounges between us, allowing us to stroke his fur. Other cats of various breeds and colors roam around the dining area. Some sleep in quiet corners, inside an old drum set, and in a hollowed-out computer monitor. One climbs up and down a rope-wrapped tree in the center of the room that leads to, well, catwalks hanging from chains 9 feet up. A television plays cat videos. This is a typical afternoon at the Blue Cat Café in Austin, Texas, one of a growing number of such cafés around the country.

Patrons pay a $3 “kitty cover” charge to enjoy time with the café’s resident cats. They may also order from the Blue Cat’s vegan menu that features a variety of burgers, salads, Tex-Mex, and espresso drinks. The owner prepares meals outside in a colorful food truck to comply with health regulations. The dining area—an inviting mix of tables, booths, and sofas—is separate from the cats’ litter boxes, accessible through a cat door. Employees wipe down tables and the floor both morning and evening.

Some might find the idea of cats and food in the same room a turnoff. But residents of Boston, Cleveland, Denver, Naples, New York, Los Angeles, Montreal, St. Louis, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, and other cities are eating it up. The concept originated in Taipei, Taiwan, where the world’s first cat café opened in 1998.

Austin’s Blue Cat Café has a purpose beyond providing a unique dining experience. Owner Rebecca Gray said she “wanted to provide a positive place for people and cats—and to get the cats adopted.” The café works with the local Humane Society to link cat lovers with cats that could potentially become feline family members. More than 220 cats have found homes through the Blue Cat since it opened in 2015.