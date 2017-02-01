"Democrats: No common ground with Trump"

WASHINGTON—Congressional Democrats lobed a preemptive strike today against President Donald Trump’s speech on Capitol Hill, vowing nothing the president plans to say tomorrow could convince them to find common ground.

“It’s hard to see what we could work with him on,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “Maybe it’s a possibility, but it sure as heck isn’t now as far as I see it.”

The day before President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress, Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., offered a bleak prebuttal. The Democratic leaders criticized the president for preparing the demise of Obamacare, his executive actions on immigration, and his relationship with the press. And despite growing discord within Democratic circles, Schumer and Pelosi claim their conference is united in its fight against every piece of the Trump agenda.

Schumer conceded Democrats were “down in the dumps” on Election Day, after losing the White House and failing to close the gap in either the House or Senate. But he said Democrats are now invigorated and prepared to challenge Trump on every decision he makes.

The Senate Minority Leader pointed to Trump’s slow-moving Cabinet appointments as a success for Democrats, despite not being able to block a single confirmation.

“When we entered the confirmation process on the Cabinet, we really didn’t expect to defeat any of the nominees,” Schumer said. “[But] because of what Democrats did during the confirmation process, now these Cabinet officials will have to look over their shoulders after everything they do.”

Both Schumer and Pelosi criticized Republicans for starting the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act without coalescing around a replacement plan. Schumer even predicted Obamacare will survive because he expects Republicans to get cold feet.

Neither Pelosi nor Schumer offered specific plans or goals to work toward under the new administration but instead criticized Trump and Republicans, calling them a “party in disarray.”

Despite claims of unity, Democrats remain divided on what direction the party should take after underperforming in the 2016 election cycle.

Over the weekend, Democratic National Committee (DNC) members narrowly elected former Labor Secretary Tom Perez as their new chairman. DNC voters had to extend the session to a second round of ballots after Perez came up short the first time. He ended up defeating Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., for the position 235-200. Perez then nominated Ellison as deputy chair.

Saturday’s vote marked the first time in more than 30 years the DNC chairman election required a second round of votes.

Ellison had the backing of the more progressive wing of the party, including failed presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. But Perez had wide-spread support from establishment Democrats, such as former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden—a sign the party remains hitched to its old-guard leaders.

In a pair of tweets, Trump celebrated Perez’s victory and Democrats’ division.

“Congratulations to Thomas Perez, who has just been named Chairman of the DNC,” Trump wrote. “I could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party!”

Perez quickly told Trump he has nothing to smile about.

“Call me Tom,” he tweeted. “And don’t get too happy. [Keith Ellison] and I, and Democrats united across the country, will be your worst nightmare.”