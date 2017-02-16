Democratic discontent

Jason Brennan’s Against Democracy (Princeton, 2016) is the exception to the rule that “you can’t tell a book by its cover.” Brennan’s cover depicts a ballot box with a big X over it, and that’s essentially what Brennan argues: Democracy today is government by the ignorant. And yet, Brennan’s last chapter, “Civic Enemies,” suggests the real problem is not democracy but government power. He appreciates the freedom to buy “wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas at Pizzeria Orso” rather than “yucky” Pizza Hut pizzas. If we had to choose one pizza-maker for everyone, though, probably everyone would have to eat Pizza Hut—so, the fewer winner-take-all choices the electorate has to make, the better.

Ilya Somin’s Democracy and Political Ignorance (Stanford, second edition 2016) makes similar points, but goes deeper by giving the reasons “why smaller government is smarter.” Somin shows that most citizens are ignorant but says political ignorance is rational behavior for most citizens, since the chance of only one vote affecting an election outcome is slight: It makes more sense for individuals to invest time in what they can control, such as what kind of car to buy. Somin rightly proposes placing “more decisions under the control of the market, civil society, and decentralized political institutions.”