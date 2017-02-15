BY THE NUMBERS

$25,000

The monthly amount the California Legislature is paying former Attorney General Eric Holder’s law firm to provide “legal strategies” against the Trump administration.

7%

The percentage of Catholic priests in Australia accused of child sex abuse between 1950 and 2010, according to an Australian government inquiry.

$21.6 billion

The potential cost of constructing a U.S.-Mexico border wall, as estimated in a government report leaked to the Reuters news service.

52

The number of overdose calls placed to emergency services in Louisville, Ky., over 32 hours from Feb. 8 to 10. Most cases involved heroin.

65 years

The length of Elizabeth II’s reign as queen of the United Kingdom. The British monarch’s Sapphire Jubilee arrived Feb. 6.