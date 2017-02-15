By the numbers

A great divide
Generational differences over the Trump presidency show, at their root, a changing view of America
After fulfilling major campaign promises regarding abortion and the Supreme Court, will President Trump stand up for religious liberty?
Years of suffering and violence led to the creation of South Sudan in 2011. Now more fighting threatens to kill it. The story of how a young republic escaped Christian persecution, then quickly devolved into civil war, is an ongoing drama marked by danger
Somali refugee resettlement stirs passions in a small town, with many watching Europe’s cautionary tale
Dispatches News
The monthly amount the California Legislature is paying former Attorney General Eric Holder’s law firm to provide “legal strategies” against the Trump administration.
The percentage of Catholic priests in Australia accused of child sex abuse between 1950 and 2010, according to an Australian government inquiry.
The potential cost of constructing a U.S.-Mexico border wall, as estimated in a government report leaked to the Reuters news service.
The number of overdose calls placed to emergency services in Louisville, Ky., over 32 hours from Feb. 8 to 10. Most cases involved heroin.
The length of Elizabeth II’s reign as queen of the United Kingdom. The British monarch’s Sapphire Jubilee arrived Feb. 6.