Breitbart editor resigns amid pedophila comments scandal

Milo Yiannopoulos resigned as editor of Breitbart Tech today amid a scandal over his comments about sexual relationships between older men and boys. Yiannopoulos, who is gay, claimed the comments caught on video were taken out of context and insisted he does not condone pedophilia. Today’s resignation came after the Conservative Political Action Committee on Monday rescinded an invitation to Yiannopoulos to speak at this weekend’s annual conference. Shortly after that, Simon and Schuster announced it would no longer publish Yiannopoulos’ upcoming book, Dangerous. Critics denounce Yiannopoulos as a far-right provocateur, and his ideological devotion to President Donald Trump caused consternation among Republicans. Officials at the University of California, Berkeley, recently canceled a Yiannopoulos speech after violent protests erupted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.