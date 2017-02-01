Betsy DeVos loses support of two GOP senators

Two key Republican senators announced today they would not support Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Education Department. Their defections put DeVos at risk of becoming the only Trump Cabinet appointee cut down in the confirmation gauntlet. In comments on the Senate floor, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said DeVos’ commitment to school choice over public schools troubled her. She also worried about DeVos’ apparent lack of knowledge regarding education law and regulation. Shortly after Collins spoke, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, stepped to the podium to announce similar struggles over the DeVos nomination. Assuming all Senate Democrats vote against DeVos and no other Republicans defect, the tally would be tied 50-50, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to cast the final, favorable, vote. But the Collins-Murkowski alliance leaves Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., with a potential scheduling problem. To get DeVos approved, he’ll need the vote of Sen. Jeff Sessions, who is waiting on his confirmation as attorney general. After this week’s shakeup at the Justice Department, getting Sessions to work is a top priority for the Trump administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.