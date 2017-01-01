Alan Colmes of Hannity & Colmes dies after illness

Fox News personality Alan Colmes, who for 13 years was Sean Hannity’s liberal counterpart on Hannity & Colmes, has died after a brief illness. He was 66. Critics accused Colmes of kowtowing to the charismatic Hannity, who remained a dominant voice on Fox News after Colmes left the show in 2009. But Colmes didn’t flinch at the barbs and even once joined comedian Stephen Colbert in a parody poking fun at his perceived meekness. Hannity remembered Colmes as “one of life’s most decent, kind, and wonderful people you’d ever want to meet,” according to Fox News. Colmes’ wife Jocelyn Elise Crowley, released a statement saying, “He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical, and moral.”