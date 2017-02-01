A great divide

At noon on a drizzly, mist-filled Jan. 20, 2017, Donald J. Trump placed his left hand on Abraham Lincoln’s and his family’s Bibles and vowed to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Hours later that same day, 13 women of three generations sat shoulder-to-shoulder at a private inauguration party in Mission Viejo, Calif., to watch Trump’s inauguration speech. They chuckled when the camera zoomed on the Obamas and Clintons as Trump trashed D.C. politicians as “all talk and no action,” then snickered at Trump’s signature finger-swiping gesticulations. But other than those few light moments, all 13 women held grim expressions as Trump promised to restore America to greatness.

When the speech ended, the women glanced at each other, stewing in their own thoughts and emotions. One 44-year-old mother of three, who watched the inauguration with stretched eyebrows and pursed lips, said she felt “disappointment” at Trump’s speech. A 27-year-old Mexican-American said she was “skeptical”—Trump promised a lot of things to certain groups, but does he actually care about minority Americans like her? A 28-year-old homeschool teacher said she got “angry.” When Trump referenced the Bible to support patriotism, her facial muscles hardened: “I think it’s a misnomer to assume that patriotism is somehow Christian.”

A 43-year-old housewife from a staunchly Republican family in Alabama said she felt “hopeful,” then giggled almost apologetically. A 60-year-old piano teacher said she felt “at peace” and “relaxed.” She too giggled half-guiltily when she said she had voted for Trump—after all, they live in California, one of the bluest states in the nation.