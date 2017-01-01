Weekend storms bring death, damage to the South

Deadly storms struck the South over the weekend, killing at least 15 people in Georgia and four in Mississippi. This morning, rescue workers searched a mobile home park for missing people in Albany, Ga., after high winds swept through Sunday night. William Carey University, a Baptist college in Hattiesburg, Miss., canceled classes today while officials assessed tornado damage there. The storm system affected much of the South; two tornadoes touched down in South Carolina, and in northern Florida crews were still working to restore power today.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.