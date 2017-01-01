U.S. to allow in 872 refugees

The United States will allow 872 refugees to enter the country after President Donald Trump’s order temporarily halting the refugee program. Kevin McAleenan, acting commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, said the refugees will receive waivers for “undue hardship,” something allowed by Friday’s executive order. The new Trump administration crafted the policy to allow time for federal agencies to study and toughen the vetting procedures for refugees and immigrants from countries of concern. The 872 refugees are expected to arrive this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.