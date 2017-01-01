Turkish assembly passes bill that would boost Erdogan’s powers

The Turkish Parliament approved a contentious constitutional reform package early Saturday morning, paving the way for a national referendum that would greatly expand the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of the amendments presented by Erdogan’s ruling party. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim celebrated the result, saying, “We are now entrusting this to the people, its actual owners. Now it’s the people’s word. It is the people’s decision.” A public vote on the issue is expected as early as March 26, and no later than mid-April, according to officials of the ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP. For more on Turkey becoming a more authoritarian state, see Mindy Belz’s WORLD Magazine cover story, “Caught in a dragnet.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.