Trump: Travel, refugee ban protects against ‘bad dudes’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter overnight to denounce this weekend’s protests at U.S. airports over the immigration and travel ban he announced late Friday. Protesters clogged airports in major U.S. cities starting Saturday. In some cases they held vigil for travelers detained after arriving in the country legally. On Saturday, a federal judge issued an emergency order preventing U.S. officials from deporting people already legally in the country. The travel ban applies to people from seven majority Muslim nations—Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen—and is set to last for 90 days. Trump also ordered a temporary halt to the refugee resettlement program and suspended resettlement of Syrian refugees indefinitely. Despite the widespread protests, Trump blamed the airport chaos on a Delta computer glitch that prompted at least 150 flight cancellations. Administration officials flocked to the Sunday news programs to defend the order, and overnight, Trump defended the ban as necessary to protect Americans from “a lot of bad ‘dudes’ out there.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.