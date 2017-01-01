Trump supporters flood nation’s capital for ‘yuge’ presidential party

WASHINGTON—The bustling and businesslike streets of the nation’s capital flooded with tourists in camo pants and red “Make America Great Again” hats today as Donald Trump supporters flocked to get a glimpse of America’s 45th president.

Thousands of Trump supporters filed onto the U.S. Capitol lawn before dawn to get as close as possible to the inauguration. Many carried homemade signs or wore costumes, hoping to catch the attention of television cameramen as the world watched the United States make another peaceful transfer of power. Some traveled thousands of miles and others walked down the street, but each wanted to witness in person what they believe will be an upheaval of the status quo in Washington politics.

After Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in November, Washington, D.C., became a stomping ground for despondent voters wanting to protest the election results. Nearly 100 groups filed for permits to protest the inauguration ceremony today, and as of this afternoon, police had arrested at least 95 demonstrators for taking it too far.

Edward Porawski, a Navy veteran from Massachusetts, arrived in the city Thursday with four friends. Last night while touring around town, he witnessed an anti-Trump riot break out.

“They’re all young people wanting to blow off some steam,” Porawski said. “But it’s about time for us to come together. That’s what today should be about.”

Porawski told me he’s always thought the United States needed a more business-like attitude and Trump is the man for the job: “The bottom line is he loves this country the way I love this country.”

Few protesters made it to the Capitol lawn—most disruption flared outside the gated area for ticketed inauguration attendees. As Trump got ready to take the oath of office, a few people shouted “Not my president,” but the Trump supporters quickly drowned them out with cheers and applause.

Mary Theis and Jimmy Migliozzi, who drove to Washington from Warren, Ohio, told me before Trump took the stage they liked the idea of having an outsider in the White House. Migliozzi said he’s tired of political correctness and insisted it’s time for a new kind of leader.

Xavior Brown, an African-American police officer from Anchorage, Alaska, spent 17 hours on a plane with his brother Robert to be there for what he calls “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“There’s a lot of white people here,” Brown said with a laugh. “But we’re just fellow Americans surrounded by more Americans.”

Brown said he and his brother have had conversations with dozens of people interested in their background because they were some of the few African-Americans in attendance. Both said Trump’s message about securing the border and placing America first won their support early.

They said insinuations that Trump is racist or doesn’t care about minorities are untrue.

“The man has been in the public eye for 30 years, and as soon as he runs for office now he’s a racist?” Brown asked. “This is the trick the Democrats do. Didn’t matter who the candidate was going to be on the Republican side, he was going to be a racist no matter what.”

After Trump finished his inaugural address, thousands walked downhill toward Constitution Avenue, hoping to get a good vantage point for the inaugural parade.

Barry Phillips, 70, from Prince George, Va., held a spot right in front with his grandson. This was his third time watching an inauguration ceremony: He attended Bill Clinton’s first, in 1993, and Richard Nixon’s second, in 1973. Phillips spent 26 years as a chaplain for the Army and now uses a motorized wheelchair to get around. He told me he wasn’t originally planning to attend this year but was so happy about Trump’s victory he couldn’t miss out.

Phillips said he connected with Trump because he’s not a career politician: “He knows who the American people actually are.”