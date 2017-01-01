Trump signs executive order directed at Obamacare

Before grabbing his dancing shoes for Friday night’s inaugural balls, President Donald Trump grabbed a pen and signed an executive order related to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said the order was directed to federal departments “minimizing the economic burden” of Obamacare, pending its repeal. Priebus offered no other details.

Trump also signed commissions for two retired generals confirmed to Cabinet posts earlier today by the Senate: James Mattis as secretary of defense and John Kelly to head the Department of Homeland Security. Vice President Mike Pence swore them in soon after.

Earlier today, the Department of Housing and Urban Development overturned a recent Obama administration reduction of mortgage insurance premium rates for first-time and low-income home buyers.

Priebus also sent a memo to federal departments ordering an immediate freeze of any governmental regulations that have not been finalized. He said the action would give Trump appointees time “to review any new or pending regulations.”