Trump’s pick for Homeland Security wins bipartisan support

WASHINGTON—Senators from both sides of the aisle praised President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security during his confirmation hearing Tuesday. The bipartisan support of retired Marine Gen. John Kelly means he should see little resistance during his upcoming confirmation vote.

“I thought he was really straightforward, and I can’t think of an answer he gave that I disagreed with,” said Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, the top Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. “I’m comforted. I think he’ll be a moderating influence on President-elect Trump.”

Kelly, 66, is a four-star general with 45 years of military experience and most recently led the U.S. Southern Command before retiring last year. He was Trump’s first choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security, a sprawling bureaucracy with a $40 billion budget and a quarter of a million employees that will oversee many of Trump’s controversial campaign pitches: a border wall, ramped up deportations, and limited Muslim immigration. As Democrats plan to slow or block many of Trump’s Cabinet appointments, Kelly will not be one of them.

Ron Johnson, R-Wis., the Homeland Security Committee chairman, told reporters after Kelly’s hearing that he expects the Senate to confirm Kelly as soon as possible.

“We all share the same goal, from your party or not we all understand the president needs to have his national security, homeland security team in place as soon as possible,” Johnson said. “So I just don’t see any real stumbling blocks in his confirmation.”

Johnson reserved time at the end of Tuesday’s hearing for additional questions, but after seeing Kelly’s performance he decided to let him go home early: “From my standpoint, he displayed a command of the issues with a level of integrity. His qualifications are just impeccable.”

For Trump’s critics, any reservations about Kelly had nothing to do with his qualifications for the job, but where he stood ideologically with the president-elect’s controversial proposals.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., asked Kelly about Trump’s plan to build a wall at the U.S. southern border and if he believes that’s the best way to block the flow of illegal immigrants and contraband.

“A physical barrier in of itself will not do the job,” Kelly said. “You have to have a layered defense.”

He added that even if the United States had a wall spanning the border, there is still a need for patrol officers to guard it. Kelly said having strong relationships with bordering countries would also be key to enacting strong immigration and security strategies.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., asked Kelly about Trump’s proposed temporary ban on Muslim immigrants.

Kelly said setting up surveillance outside mosques or registering persons based on religion are problematic: “I do not believe it’s appropriate to look at religion as the only factor.”

The retired general said part of the problem with immigration is that Homeland Security does a poor job of tracking immigrants after they arrive in the country. Kelly said it’s usually not until they commit a crime that U.S. officials can verify their location and that their visa had expired. Kelly added that Homeland Security needs to do a better job of communicating across government agencies going forward.

Many Democrats on the committee have been vocal Trump detractors but said they felt at ease after meeting with Kelly and hearing his vision for Homeland Security—particularly after he noted in his opening statement he has no problem in standing up to authority.

“I believe in America and the principles upon which our country and way of life are guaranteed,” Kelly said after introductions. “I believe in respect, tolerance, and diversity of opinion. I have a profound respect for the rule of law and will always strive to uphold it. I have never had a problem speaking truth to power, and I firmly believe that those in power deserve full candor and my honest assessment and recommendations.”