Trump reinstates pro-life ‘Mexico City Policy’

President Donald Trump followed in former President George W. Bush’s footsteps today by reinstating a law blocking foreign aid to abortion providers.

In Mexico City at a United Nations conference in 1984, the Reagan Administration introduced what became known as the “Mexico City Policy,” which required nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) receiving U.S. aid to sign agreements that they would not perform abortions. Just as former President Bill Clinton blocked the law when he took office in 1993, former President Barack Obama again overturned it in 2009.

The repeal of funding to abortion-providing NGOs adheres lockstep to the pro-life platform on which Trump campaigned. Pro-abortion advocates have decried Monday’s order, but pro-lifers are cheering it.

“After eight years of Barack Obama’s pro-abortion policies, pro-life Americans are relieved to finally see their taxpayer dollars being safeguarded again,” Ohio Right to Life president Mike Gonidakis said.

“This is a vital step in the journey to make America great again, recognizing and affirming the universal ideal that all human beings have inherent worth and dignity, regardless of their age or nationality,” Family Research Council president Tony Perkins said. “I thank President Trump for issuing an executive order in keeping with his campaign promise that he will protect taxpayers from having to pay for abortions.”

Pro-lifers have promoted defunding Planned Parenthood at the state level with varying success. Last year, House Republicans approved a measure to repeal Obamacare and defund Planned Parenthood. Obama vetoed the bill, but House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. promised this month the GOP would again work to unravel Obamacare and redirect funds from Planned Parenthood to community health centers.

Last year, the Department of Health and Human Services issued a new rule that would block states from siphoning federal money away from Planned Parenthood, but pro-lifers remain hopeful the new administration can undo that decision, too.

The reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy bodes well for that effort, Students for Life of America president Kristan Hawkins said: “This is a new day for all Americans, and we are excited about reversing Planned Parenthood’s hold on Washington.”