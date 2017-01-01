Trump promises to put ‘America first’

WASHINGTON—President Donald J. Trump pledged to restore American greatness at home and abroad in a brief but sweeping inaugural address at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

“We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action, constantly complaining but never doing anything about it,” Trump said in a populist speech that lasted roughly 16 minutes. “Do not allow anyone to tell you that it cannot be done. No challenge can match the heart and fight and spirit of America. We will not fail.”

With temperatures hovering in the upper 40s, a light rain began to fall as Trump started speaking shortly after noon. He painted a dark picture of America’s recent past and present, citing a depleted military, uncontrolled borders, a poor education system, and politicians who prospered while the people did not.

“Their victories have not been your victories,” Trump told hundreds of thousands gathered on the National Mall. “Today … we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people.”

Trump vowed to defeat radical Islamic terrorism, rebuild American infrastructure, and secure the nation’s borders, but much of the address focused on economic issues and a new vision for “America first” policies.

“We will get our people off of welfare and back to work rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor,” he said. “We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and hire American.”

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office to Trump, who used both a family Bible and the one Abraham Lincoln used in his first inauguration. Justice Clarence Thomas—who became the first African-American in history to administer the oath to a president or vice president—did the same for Vice President Mike Pence, who used the Ronald Reagan family Bible (opened to 2 Chronicles 7:14).

The crowd size lagged behind President Barack Obama’s two inaugurations, but it appeared to surpass estimates for President George W. Bush’s two swearing-in ceremonies.

Attendees were overwhelmingly white and supportive of Trump, who did not encounter any major disruptions during his remarks. A smattering of boos greeted his Democratic presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton, and some grew restless during Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s comments, but the crowd was mostly cordial to Democratic dignitaries on stage.

Trump, who stuck to his prepared remarks and used a teleprompter, called on the country to unify under the banner of patriotism to heal the country’s divisions.

“It’s time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget—that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots,” Trump said. “When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.”

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush attended the event, but former President George H.W. Bush sent his regrets from a Houston hospital, where he is recovering from pneumonia.

Although Trump previously criticized what he said was a lack of cooperation, he praised the Obama family for their “gracious aid” during the transition: “They have been magnificent.”

Following the inaugural address, Obama greeted his successor with a handshake and said, “Great job.” The former first family then departed as Trump soaked in the moment and waved to the crowd.