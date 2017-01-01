Trump orders strict limits for federal regulations

President Donald Trump today signed an executive order that would require government departments to cut two existing federal regulations every time they added a new one. The order is designed to benefit small businesses that struggle to comply with onerous federal rules. “There will be regulation, there will be control, but it will be a normalized control where you can open your business and expand your business very easily,” Trump said in the Oval Office this morning. The order does not apply to regulations about the military, national security, or foreign affairs.