Trump gives oil pipelines the promised ‘green light’

President Donald Trump made good on another campaign pledge today, signing an executive order to advance construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. Former President Barack Obama opposed both oil pipeline projects, and during the campaign Trump pledged to give them a green light. But construction crews are not likely to get to work any time soon. Keystone, which is designed to bring Canadian crude from Alberta’s oil sands to U.S. refineries in Texas, still needs approval from Nebraska legislators for the section of pipe that runs through the state. Republicans there have opposed the move, especially as the government likely would have to use eminent domain to take land from ranchers. The Dakota Access pipeline, which would run from North Dakota to Illinois, suffered a setback last month after protests led by Native-American tribes prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to order a more thorough analysis of the project’s environmental impact.

