Trump blasts U.S. intelligence reports as fake news

Russia and Donald Trump both denied reports that the Kremlin is sitting on potentially damaging personal information about the president-elect. American news outlets publicized rumors Tuesday that intelligence officials had warned Trump of the supposed burn file Russia has on him. Trump tweeted the report was “FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov elaborated, “This is an evident attempt to harm our bilateral ties. … The Kremlin does not engage in collecting compromising information.” An earlier report by multiple U.S. intelligence agencies placed blame on Russia for hacking Democratic National Committee servers and releasing damaging emails about Hillary Clinton to WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.